CAMA Law Will Help Nigerian Government Tackle Corruption —Buhari

Buhari signed CAMA into law on August 7 and it caused uproar especially among religious leaders.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 25, 2020

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the recently passed Companies and Allied Matters Act, 2020 in Nigeria will enhance transparency and corporate accountability in the fight against corruption.

Buhari signed CAMA into law on August 7 and it caused uproar especially among religious leaders. 

Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari.

Under the law, religious bodies and charity organisations will be strictly regulated by the Registrar-General of Corporate Affairs Commission and a supervising minister.

See Also Christianity Christian Association Nigeria Describes CAMA As ‘Ungodly’, Rejects Law 0 Comments 1 Month Ago

But speaking at the Open Government Partnership 2020 virtual leaders’ summit on the sidelines of the 75th Session of the United Nations General Assembly, the President said the law will enhance transparency and corporate accountability in the fight against corruption.

He said, ''Since the inception of our administration in 2015, the government has been committed to changing international and domestic perceptions regarding Nigeria’s commitment to fight corruption and foster good governance.
 
''We focused on the task of dealing head-on with this destructive monster, which led to us joining the Open Government Partnership and making reform commitments such as to establish a public central register of beneficial owners of corporate entities.
 
''Since then, we have made significant progress in implementing tougher anti-corruption measures, including my recent assent to the Companies and Allied Matters Act, 2020.
 
''The Act provides a legal framework for the implementation of Beneficial Ownership Information Disclosure in Nigeria.
 
''Being an OGP member-country has helped Nigeria learn from other countries tackling similar challenges, and to build a coalition to support these reforms across the private sector and civil society. It has also aided our journey towards building citizens’ trust in government."

See Also Christianity CAMA: Abide By Rule Or Create Your Country, Presidency Replies Oyedepo 0 Comments 1 Month Ago

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Nigerians Think I am Down After Edo Election But I am Not, Oshiomhole Says After APC's Defeat
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption UK Takes Legal Action To Seize $39m From London Lawyer Who Assisted Ibori Move Stolen Funds From Nigeria
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Corruption Nigeria’s Attorney General, Malami, Refuses To Appear Before Salami Panel Despite Subpoena
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics We’ll Get Yoruba Nation Without Violence –Prof Akintoye
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Politics Ohanaeze Supports IPOB Sit-at-home Call To Honour Victims Of Terrorists, Herdsmen, Bandits
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Politics Outrage Over President Buhari's Approval Of $1.96bn Rail Project Linking Nigeria To Niger Republic
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS We've Not Been Allowed To Leave For Six Months, Workers At Indomie Cry Out For Help
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
News UPDATE: Gas Explosion Rocks Lagos Community
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Court Stops NLC, TUC’s Planned Strike Over Petrol Price, Electricity Tariff Hike
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerians Think I am Down After Edo Election But I am Not, Oshiomhole Says After APC's Defeat
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption UK Takes Legal Action To Seize $39m From London Lawyer Who Assisted Ibori Move Stolen Funds From Nigeria
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Corruption Nigeria’s Attorney General, Malami, Refuses To Appear Before Salami Panel Despite Subpoena
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics We’ll Get Yoruba Nation Without Violence –Prof Akintoye
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
CRIME Gunrunners Kill DSS Agent In Plateau State During Botched Operation
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics Ohanaeze Supports IPOB Sit-at-home Call To Honour Victims Of Terrorists, Herdsmen, Bandits
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Politics Outrage Over President Buhari's Approval Of $1.96bn Rail Project Linking Nigeria To Niger Republic
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Politics Barely Two Years After Commissioning, Multi-billion Naira Roads Collapse In Lagos
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Ondo Deputy Governor, Ajayi, Replies Akeredolu's Son, Says They'll Meet In Court Over Corruption Allegation
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad