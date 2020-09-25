Coalition Vows To Occupy Eagle Square On October 1, Declares Support For NLC/TUC Mass Action

The group said that it had mobilised members across the country to join the Nigeria Labour Congress and Trade Union Congress in the nationwide protest against the Nigerian Government.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 25, 2020

A coalition of civil society groups under the umbrella of Nigerians Against Bad Policies said it would occupy and shut down the Eagle Sqaure m, venue of Nigeria's 60th Independence Anniversary in Abuja on October 1, 2020 over the increase in the price of petrol and electricity tariff.

The coalition disclosed this on Friday in Abuja at a press conference jointly addressed by the Publicity Secretary for Movement for the Socialist Alternative, Oladimeji Macaulay, Gerald O. Katchy of Committee for the Defence of Human Rights, and Juwon Sanyaolu of Take It Back Movement, in support of NLC/TUC general strike.

Macaulay said no amount of intimidation and harassment by security operatives would stop them from embarking on the mass protest.

He said, "Against this backdrop, the Nigerians Against Bad Policies has begun mass mobilisation of the Nigerian people across board to achieve maximum compliance with the call by NLC/TUC for total strike and protests. NABP in liaison with its affiliates across states of the country, shall be organizing rallies, sensitization walks, etc as part of the build up and follow-up to Monday 28th September strike commencement.

"We call on NLC/TUC to be resolute in their demand for total reversal of the increases, and not be cajoled by any partial Greek gifts or so-called palliatives.

"The Nigerian masses who have become totally traumatised by bad governance, leadership insensitivity, run-away inflammation and economic collapse as well as the glaring corruption and lawlessness in the land, are totally committed and willing to wage this struggle with attendant sacrifices until victory is achieved."

See Also Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Government Obtains Fresh Order To Stop NLC, TUC’s Planned Strike 0 Comments 1 Hour Ago

In his own remark Katchy condemned the attempt by the government to justify the hike in petrol pump price and electricity tariff, describing it as unacceptable.

He said, "Again, we totally reject these and state for the upteenth time, that these increases cannot be justified for any reason at this time. We in the Nigerians Against Bad Policies see it as nothing but sheer extortion and exploitation of the downtrodden masses of this country. Our demand again is nothing short of immediate and unconditional reversal of the hikes.

'"In view of the foregoing therefore, we hereby call on Nigerians to massively come out from the 28th September, 2020 to march and protest against these anti-people policies by the Federal Government of Nigeria, to register their grievances and demand immediate and total reversal in the hike in petrol pump price and electricity tariff." 

Speaking on behalf of Take It Back Movement, Juwon Sanyaolu, slammed President Muhammadu Buhari over the killings and kidnapping of innocent Nigerians by the bandits.

He said, "Government is busy chasing after protesters while bandits are killing and kidnapping people everywhere including Abuja. 

"Starting from 28th September to October 1 and beyond, we will protest and occupy this country. 

"The fact of the matter is that a government that has failed have no reason to continue in the first place. This government has failed and Buhari should resign." 

SaharaReporters, New York

