CORE Asks President Buhari To Resign, Fixes October 1 For Nationwide Protest

According to the group, protests will take place in all states across Nigeria as well as in London, Sweden, The Netherlands, United States, Canada and Germany.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 25, 2020

The Coalition for Revolution has urged Nigerians to participate in a peaceful protest against the anti-people policies of the Nigerian Government on October 1, 2020.

The group in a statement on Thursday also called for the immediate resignation of President Muhammadu Buhari.

President Buhari AP

“These harsh policies that have bored a burdensome hole into the pockets of the Nigerian people are coming at a time when citizens are recovering from the adverse effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, a global health crisis that was also mismanaged by the Buhari’s government further plunging already struggling citizens into deeper financial problems.

"It also comes at a time when there is an unprecedented dictatorial-style crackdown on free speech, dissent, activism, journalism and the right to associate and congregate peacefully and protest. 

“CORE is therefore mobilising all Nigerians to protest and demand action on the following: The reversal of the hike in the price of Premium Motor Spirit from N148 to N151. An end to state-supervised and approved impunity under the watch of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“The sacking of all service chiefs in the country due to their proven incompetence in finding a lasting solution to the Boko Haram insurgency which has claimed and is still claiming the life of Nigerians daily. Respect for the rule of law, court orders and due process which has been bastardised in a corrupt attempt to silence dissent.

"The release of all political detainees and prisoners of conscience across the country and the dismissal of trumped-up charges levelled against them. Payment of a living wage and social security benefits to all Nigerians so that they can live a dignified existence. An end to poorly thought-out foreign loans that would burden and enslave future generations.

“The immediate resignation of President Muhammadu Buhari for failing the Nigerian people on all his campaign promises and for plunging the nation into chaos. An end to the killing of all members of the Indigenous People of Biafra and the prosecution of all police and military officers fingered in their harassment.”

CORE also demanded the unconditional release of Shiek Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, and his wife, Zeenat.

“An end to the systemic genocide of Christians and killings of other Nigerians in Southern Kaduna, Plateau State, Benue State and Taraba State by the Fulani militia.”

SaharaReporters, New York

