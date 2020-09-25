Ekiti Governor, Fayemi, Dismisses Suspension By APC Faction

Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State has dismissed his purported suspension by a faction of the All Progressives Congress.

Fayemi, Chairman of Nigerian Governors Forum, was suspended from the party due to alleged anti-party activities especially his role in the recently concluded governorship election in Edo State, which the APC says is contrary to the provisions of Article 21 (A) (ii) of its constitution.

The party claimed that Governor Fayemi hosted PDP member, Mr Femi Fani- Kayode, in the Government House in Ado Ekiti in the run-up to the Edo elections and also played a role in the gubernatorial election in Oyo State where he supported the PDP candidate to defeat the APC candidate.

Kayode Fayemi

Reacting to his suspension, Fayemi through his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Yinka Oyebode, said the faction that suspended him lacked the locus to handle the issue.

He added that his suspension was announced by persons impersonating leadership of the party, who are jokers.

“While one would have dismissed their claims as another failed attempt to polarise the party in the state, it is also important to put it on record that the action of the group smacks of criminal impersonation as none of those who signed the purported suspension letter were executive members of the party at ward, Local government or state level.

“The action is but a joke taken too far as they never had such power they want to arrogate to themselves while they were members of the party, much less now that they have been suspended," the statement reads partly.

Fayemi urged the public and members of the APC to disregard the news of the suspension as he remains leader of the party in Ekiti.