Inspector-General Of Police, Adamu, Called Me To Leave Edo On Eve Of Governorship Election —Wike

According to the governor, who was the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party’s governorship campaign, the IGP called him on the telephone and ordered him to leave Edo immediately but that the police boss could not respond when he asked why Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State and Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State, members of All Progressives Congress, were allowed to remain in the state.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 25, 2020

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has said that the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, ordered him to leave Edo State on the eve of the September 19 governorship election.

Wike said this on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily programme on Friday.

According to the governor, who was the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party’s governorship campaign, the IGP called him on the telephone and ordered him to leave Edo immediately but that the police boss could not respond when he asked why Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State and Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State, members of All Progressives Congress, were allowed to remain in the state.

See Also Elections Policemen Lay Siege To Rivers Governor, Wike’s Hotel In Benin, PDP Raises Alarm 0 Comments 6 Days Ago

He said, “The IG never saw me outside. I was inside my room and I got a call from the IG that I must leave Edo State. What surprised me was why should I leave Edo State? I am the chairman of the campaign council and the chairman does not mean that after the campaign, you leave. No, you must monitor what is going on so that at the end of the day, you would be able to write your report.

“When our sister, Joi Nunieh (the former NDDC Acting MD), was to be abducted, IG was not happy about my intervention.

“He called me and I asked him how could you allow a woman to be taken away at 4:00am knowing the security situation in the country today? Why didn’t you invite her?”

Wike said he does not regret his action because the police were wrong to have attempted to arrest Nunieh the day she was to give evidence at the National Assembly.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption Jigawa Governor’s Aide Arrested Over Multi-million Naira Fraud, Impersonation
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Corruption UK Takes Legal Action To Seize $39m From London Lawyer Who Assisted Ibori Move Stolen Funds From Nigeria
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM CORE Asks President Buhari To Resign, Fixes October 1 For Nationwide Protest
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Ohanaeze Supports IPOB Sit-at-home Call To Honour Victims Of Terrorists, Herdsmen, Bandits
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics CAMA Law Will Help Nigerian Government Tackle Corruption —Buhari
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Outrage Over President Buhari's Approval Of $1.96bn Rail Project Linking Nigeria To Niger Republic
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS We've Not Been Allowed To Leave For Six Months, Workers At Indomie Cry Out For Help
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Corruption Firm Owned By Nigerian Lawyer Who Allegedly Bribed Judges Flagged In United States For Moving Millions Of Dollars Abroad
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Corruption Jigawa Governor’s Aide Arrested Over Multi-million Naira Fraud, Impersonation
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
United States of America Trump's Crackdown On Visa Overstays Targets Mostly African, Asians
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Corruption UK Takes Legal Action To Seize $39m From London Lawyer Who Assisted Ibori Move Stolen Funds From Nigeria
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
CRIME Gunrunners Kill DSS Agent In Plateau State During Botched Operation
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Lied, We Paid N6m Ransom Each —Six Kidnapped FRSC Officials
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
ACTIVISM CORE Asks President Buhari To Resign, Fixes October 1 For Nationwide Protest
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Ohanaeze Supports IPOB Sit-at-home Call To Honour Victims Of Terrorists, Herdsmen, Bandits
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Court Stops NLC, TUC’s Planned Strike Over Petrol Price, Electricity Tariff Hike
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Politics CAMA Law Will Help Nigerian Government Tackle Corruption —Buhari
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Outrage Over President Buhari's Approval Of $1.96bn Rail Project Linking Nigeria To Niger Republic
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad