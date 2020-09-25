Jigawa Governor’s Aide Arrested Over Multi-million Naira Fraud, Impersonation

A source said the governor’s aide was arrested for fraudulent activities involving the collection of millions of naira from people, false pretence, criminal breach of trust and cheating.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 25, 2020

 

Zakari Alhaji Sidi, an aide to Governor Muhammad Badaru Abubakar of Jigawa State, has been arrested over alleged fraud.

SaharaReporters gathered that Sidi was arrested at Dutse branch of Access Bank.

Jigawa State Governor, Muhammad Badaru Abubakar.

He was said to have made an attempt to run away from policemen when he noticed he was being trailed.

A source said the governor’s aide was arrested for fraudulent activities involving the collection of millions of naira from people, false pretence, criminal breach of trust and cheating. 

He was also accused of impersonating a former Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Dr Nuruddeen Muhammad, who is an indigene of the state.

Sources at the Jigawa State Police Command disclosed that Sidi was being detained in readiness to be flown to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission headquarters in Abuja for further investigation.

