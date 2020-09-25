Judicial Workers To Embark On Two Weeks Strike

The strike action, which is done in solidarity with the protest by the Nigeria Labour Congress, will commence from September 28, 2020.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 25, 2020

The Judicial Staff Union of Nigeria, Federal High Court chapter, is set to embark on two weeks strike action.

In a notice to its members, JUSUN ordered that all offices should be shut down during the period of the strike.

"Please be inform that the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria, Federal High Court chapter, shall in collaboration with the Nigeria Labour Congress commence a two weeks strike action from Monday the 28th day of September 2020.

"All offices shall remain closed during this period," the notice reads.

SaharaReporters had reported that the National Industrial Court of Nigeria on Thursday ordered the organised labour comprising the Nigeria Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress not to embark on its indefinite strike scheduled to commence on Monday September 28, 2020.

Justice Ibrahim Galadima gave the order in a ruling on an ex parte application filed by the Incorporated Trustees of Peace and Unity Ambassadors Association through their counsel, Sunusi Musa.

