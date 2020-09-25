Police Lied, We Paid N6m Ransom Each —Six Kidnapped FRSC Officials

Each of them paid N6m to the kidnappers before they were freed.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 25, 2020

Six Federal Road Safety Corps officials recently released from their abductors have said that no security agency rescued them.

According to BBC Hausa Service, each of them paid N6m to the kidnappers before they were freed.

FRSC Officials

See Also CRIME Gunmen Attack FRSC Officials In Nasarawa, Kill Two, Abduct 10 Others 0 Comments 1 Week Ago

Police spokesperson in Nasarawa State, Ramham Nansel, had earlier said no ransom was paid for their release.

He said, “They were rescued by the security agencies comprising police and soldiers supported by vigilante groups and hunters.”

But the officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity to BBC Hausa Service, said the police lied.

“What the police are saying is a big lie, there is no element of truth in it, the kidnappers established contact with our relatives, the money was withdrawn in Nasarawa town.

“They instructed that only the driver should come with the money; when the driver brought the money, they kept us aside and counted it to ensure it was complete, but because it was getting dark, they did not finish and asked the driver to go with us while they also proceeded into the bush
 shooting in the air,” one of the victims said.

Another victim whose leg was amputated as a result of the gunshot from the incident said, “We paid ransom through our relatives before we were released; some paid N5m, others N6m.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption Jigawa Governor’s Aide Arrested Over Multi-million Naira Fraud, Impersonation
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
CRIME Bandits Kill Senior Army Officer, Two Soldiers In Katsina
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CRIME Gunrunners Kill DSS Agent In Plateau State During Botched Operation
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Boss Rapes Home Help In Lagos, Forces Her To Take Contraceptives After Abuse
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: EFCC Grills Joe Agi, Searches His House Over $30,000 In Onnoghen’s Account
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
CRIME Gunmen kidnap Two Bowen University Workers
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS We've Not Been Allowed To Leave For Six Months, Workers At Indomie Cry Out For Help
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Firm Owned By Nigerian Lawyer Who Allegedly Bribed Judges Flagged In United States For Moving Millions Of Dollars Abroad
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Corruption Jigawa Governor’s Aide Arrested Over Multi-million Naira Fraud, Impersonation
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics Inspector-General Of Police, Adamu, Called Me To Leave Edo On Eve Of Governorship Election —Wike
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM CORE Asks President Buhari To Resign, Fixes October 1 For Nationwide Protest
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
United States of America Trump's Crackdown On Visa Overstays Targets Mostly African, Asians
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Corruption UK Takes Legal Action To Seize $39m From London Lawyer Who Assisted Ibori Move Stolen Funds From Nigeria
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Southern Elders Question Buhari’s Commitment Over Rail Project Linking Nigeria To Niger Republic
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME Bandits Kill Senior Army Officer, Two Soldiers In Katsina
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Government Obtains Fresh Order To Stop NLC, TUC’s Planned Strike
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Court Stops NLC, TUC’s Planned Strike Over Petrol Price, Electricity Tariff Hike
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Gunrunners Kill DSS Agent In Plateau State During Botched Operation
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad