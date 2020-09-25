We Are Yet To Receive Notice Of Fayemi's Suspension —APC

The All Progressives Congress says it is yet to receive the notice of the suspension of Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti by a faction of the party in the state.

Fayemi was suspended by the party for hosting PDP member, Mr Femi Fani-Kayode, in the Government House in Ado Ekiti in the run-up to the Edo elections and also played a role in the gubernatorial election in Oyo State where he supported the PDP candidate to defeat the APC candidate.

The governor had dismissed his suspension, saying it was done by impostors.

The APC, however, said the suspension was a nullity, adding that the party was yet to receive a notice of his suspension.

Yekini Nabena, Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the party, also affirmed that Fayemi remains the party leader in Ekiti.

Nabena said, "The attention of the National Secretariat of the All Progressives Congress has been drawn to a purported and widely-reported "suspension" of the Governor of Ekiti State, H.E. Kayode Fayemi, as well as an earlier reported "indefinite suspension" of some other party members in the state.

"The actions are a nullity as the party's National Secretariat is yet to receive communication from the state chapter on the purported "suspensions".

"We strongly advise all members to adhere to our party constitution.

"Governor Kayode Fayemi remains the leader of the party in Ekiti State."

He added that for the avoidance of doubt, Architect Paul Omotosho-chaired APC Ekiti State Working Committee was the authentic, valid and duly recognised executive as no factions or divisions exist in the state chapter.

