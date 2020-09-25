We're Are Investigating Alleged Dehumanising Of Hotel Staff In Delta, Inspector-General Of Police Says

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, on Friday said that a thorough investigation was in progress over alleged nude video of some staff of Signatious Hotel, Warri, Delta State, now in circulation on the social media.

Adamu’s directive was contained in a statement by Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, a Deputy Commissioner of Police.

The statement reads, “The Inspector-General of Police, M.A Adamu, NPM, has called on members of the public particularly the alleged victims and all interest groups in the ongoing police investigations into the case of dehumanising treatment on the Signatious Hotel Staff in Warri, Delta State, to remain calm as the police intensify efforts towards unravelling the circumstances surrounding the incident.

“The IGP, while noting that the Delta State Police Command had commenced investigation into the matter with appreciable progress made, assured that justice will prevail on the matter.”

SaharaReporters had reported how Precious Achibong, Victor Ephraim, Gloria Oguzie, and Roselyn Okiemute, were stripped naked on the orders of the owner of the hotel, who is a former Minister of State for Education, Kenneth Gbagi.

It was gathered that after dehumanising them, they were taken to the Ebrumede Police Station where they were detained for many days.

