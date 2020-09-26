Adamawa NLC To Join Nationwide Demonstration Against Petrol Price, Electricity Tariff Hikes On Monday

The Adamawa State chapter of Nigeria Labour Congress has directed its members to join the nationwide strike action to protest against the hike in the prices of petrol and electricity tariff in Nigeria by government.

Chairman of the state chapter of the labour union, Emmanuel Fashe, told journalists in Yola, the state capital, on Friday that members of the movement had been mobilised to join the protest as planned.

He said, "There is no gainsaying that ordinary Nigerians have been put into jeopardy. Their livelihood is under threat as a result of the twin problem that have bedeviled the masses of Nigeria generally and workers in particular.

"Only recently, Federal Government decided to hike the tariff of electricity in Nigeria and withdraw subsidy or what they called complete deregulation.

"The thinking of the labour or the ordinary man in Nigeria is that the Federal Government is trying to deplete earnings and purchasing power because by the twin increases it has depleted the purchasing power of the masses.

"It is on this premise that CWC met on October 16 and ratified the decision of NEC to go into industrial action since the Federal Government had refused to reverse the price of petroleum products and tariff hike.

"By Monday September 28, workers will have no option than to down tools and also to embark on mass protests."

See Also LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Oyo Labour Unions Direct Workers To Join Nationwide Strike