Cross River Governor, Ayade, Appoints Nine Special Assistants On Religious Matters

Ben Ayade, governor of Cross River, has appointed nine new special assistants on religious matters.

Nigeria is largely divided along religious and ethnic lines.

Ayade has so far appointed more than 1,000 aides in 2020.

Christian Ita, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, confirming the appointment on Saturday said, “Yes, the appointment of the men of God as special assistant on religious matters is true.

“The governor had said repeatedly that he only needs about five per cent of his appointees. So, he deliberately creates these jobs to put food on the table so as to reduce social tension.”

