Delta Residents Call For Arrest, Prosecution Of Ex-Education Minister, Gbagi, Over Dehumanisation Of Hotel Staff

As the protest against the dehumanisation of Signatious Hotel staff by its owner and ex-Minister of State for Education, Kenneth Gbagi, enters day two, Delta residents have called for his immediate arrest and prosecution.

The protest coordinated by a human rights activist, Israel Joe, kicked off on Friday in Warri and Asaba in Delta State.

The former minister has been described as a serial violator of human rights especially of females working for him.

See Also Corruption Ex-Nigerian Minister Arrests Hotel Staff, Strip Them Naked For Allegedly Stealing N5,000

The protesters while condemning the dehumanisation of the hotel staff by the ex-minister, stated that they will never allow such happen again as they will ensure he was punished this time.

In Warri, the protest took place across major streets with residents pouring out to condemn the humiliation of the hotel staff.

In Asaba, the protester marched to the state's House of Assembly, Government House, Ministry of Women Affairs and police headquarters where they were received by the state Commissioner of Police, Hafiz Inuwa.

He said the command had commenced investigation into the matter and appealed for calm.

Civil society groups in the state have demanded the closure of the hotel belonging to Gbagi pending when investigation into the matter was concluded.