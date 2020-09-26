Foreign Activist Writes President Buhari, Offers To Serve Sentence For 13-year-old Boy Imprisoned For Blasphemy

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 26, 2020

Piotr Cywinski, Director of Auschwitz Memorial Museum, Poland, has offered to serve part of the 10-year jail sentence given to a 13-year-old Nigerian boy, Umar Farouq, for blasphemy.

A Sharia court in Kano had convicted Farouq for using disparaging language on Allah during a disagreement with his friend.

Piotr Cywinski

In a letter dated September 25 and addressed to President Muhammadu Buhari, Cywinski sought pardon for Farouq.

13-year-old Boy Sentenced To 10-year Imprisonment For Blasphemy Appeals Judgment

The activist said regardless of what Farooq said, he cannot be treated as fully aware and responsible given his age.

He said, “I permit myself to write to you personally about a young boy named Omar Farouq, who was convicted recently in a Sharia court in Kano State in North-West Nigeria after being accused of blasphemy used during an argument with a friend.

“I wish to request the pardon of this 13 year old boy. Regardless of what he said, he cannot be treated as fully aware and responsible, given his age.

“If it turns out that the words of this child absolutely require 120 months of imprisonment, and even you are not able to change that, I suggest that in place of the child, 120 adult volunteers from all over the world, gathered by us myself personally among them should each serve a month in a Nigerian prison.

“In total, the price for the child’s transgression will be the same, and we will all avoid the worst.

“If you agree to grant clemency, or to the above proposal in lieu of punishment, I will make an attempt to provide financial help for the boy’s proper education. This way, instead of a destroyed young man, Nigeria will gain an aware and educated young citizen.

“You will undoubtedly agree with the statement that human rights begin with the rights of the child. I kindly ask you to consider my proposal favorably.”

SaharaReporters, New York

