Nigeria’s Airspace To Be Shut As Aviation Unions Vow To Join Planned Strike Action

Aviation unions in Nigeria have directed all workers within the sector to withdraw their services from the country’s airports from September 28 to in solidarity with planned nationwide strike action to protest harsh anti-people economic policies and bad governance under President Muhammadu Buhari.

The groups are the National Union of Air Transport Employees, National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers, Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria and the Association of Nigeria Aviation Professionals.

A statement by the joint unions reads, “As you are aware, the Nigeria Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria have declared indefinite nationwide strike action with effect from Monday, September 28, 2020.

“Our unions as above named are in full support of the strike action.

“As such all workers in the aviation sector are hereby directed to withdraw their services at all aerodromes nationwide as from 00hrs of 28th September 2020 until otherwise communicated by the NLC/TUC or our unions.

“All workers shall comply.”