Nigeria’s Airspace To Be Shut As Aviation Unions Vow To Join Planned Strike Action

The groups are the National Union of Air Transport Employees, National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers, Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria and the Association of Nigeria Aviation Professionals.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 26, 2020

Aviation unions in Nigeria have directed all workers within the sector to withdraw their services from the country’s airports from September 28 to in solidarity with planned nationwide strike action to protest harsh anti-people economic policies and bad governance under President Muhammadu Buhari.

The groups are the National Union of Air Transport Employees, National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers, Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria and the Association of Nigeria Aviation Professionals.

See Also ACTIVISM NLC Vows To Proceed With Planned Strike Action Over Petrol, Electricity Tariff Hike 0 Comments 3 Days Ago

A statement by the joint unions reads, “As you are aware, the Nigeria Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria have declared indefinite nationwide strike action with effect from Monday, September 28, 2020.

“Our unions as above named are in full support of the strike action.

“As such all workers in the aviation sector are hereby directed to withdraw their services at all aerodromes nationwide as from 00hrs of 28th September 2020 until otherwise communicated by the NLC/TUC or our unions.

“All workers shall comply.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS We've Not Been Allowed To Leave For Six Months, Workers At Indomie Cry Out For Help
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Government Obtains Fresh Order To Stop NLC, TUC’s Planned Strike
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Judicial Workers To Embark On Two Weeks Strike
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Oyo Labour Unions Direct Workers To Join Nationwide Strike
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Barely Two Years After Commissioning, Multi-billion Naira Roads Collapse In Lagos
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
ACTIVISM NLC Vows To Proceed With Planned Strike Action Over Petrol, Electricity Tariff Hike
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME Police Lied, We Paid N6m Ransom Each —Six Kidnapped FRSC Officials
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
CRIME Bandits Kill Senior Army Officer, Two Soldiers In Katsina
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS We've Not Been Allowed To Leave For Six Months, Workers At Indomie Cry Out For Help
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Inspector-General Of Police, Adamu, Called Me To Leave Edo On Eve Of Governorship Election —Wike
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Education United States Announces New Measures To Limit Visa Duration For Nigerian Students, Others
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Opinion Watch Out: Wike Is Coming! By Uche Ugboajah
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Government Obtains Fresh Order To Stop NLC, TUC’s Planned Strike
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Trade Nigerians Lament How NIPOST, AliExpress Shortchange Them Over Online Purchases
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Police We Are Investigating Alleged Dehumanising Of Hotel Staff In Delta, Inspector-General Of Police Says
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Islam Foreign Activist Writes President Buhari, Offers To Serve Sentence For 13-year-old Boy Imprisoned For Blasphemy
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Human Rights Delta Residents To Protest Dehumanisation Of Hotel Staff By Ex-Education Minister, Gbagi
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXPOSED: How Former Acting Registrar Of NECO, Gana, Siphoned N368m Registration Fees In Six-month
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad