Nigerian Government Warns Civil Servants Not To Join Nationwide Strike

The Nigerian Government has warned civil servants not to join the planned strike by labour unions across the country.

Folasade Yemi-Esan, Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, gave the warning on Friday in Abuja.

Yemi-Esan said government was engaging with the union officials over the planned industrial action.

She said, “Sequel to the call by the labour unions for workers to embark on industrial action from Monday, 28th September, 2020, the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, wishes to inform all public servants that the Federal Government team is currently engaging with the labour unions with a view to resolving all contentious issues and avert the planned industrial action.

“Furthermore, it is important to note that there is a court injunction granted by the National Industrial Court (Suit No. NICN/ABJ/253/2020) on 24th September, 2020, restraining the Nigeria Labour Congress and Trade Union Congress of Nigeria from embarking on any form of industrial action pending the hearing and determination of a motion on notice.

“Accordingly, all officers on grade level 12 and above and those on essential services are hereby strongly advised to be at work to perform their official duties.”

The Nigeria Labour Congress, Trade Union Congress and its affiliate unions had enjoined workers to embark on an indefinite strike from Monday pending when the Nigerian Government reverses the hike in the prices of petrol and electricity tariff.

