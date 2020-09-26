Oyo Labour Unions Direct Workers To Join Nationwide Strike

They called on affiliated unions to begin mass mobilisation of all professional groups, religious organizations, market women, civil society allies to ensure total compliance of the indefinite strike action.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 26, 2020

Workers in Oyo State have been directed to join the nationwide strike commencing on Monday, September 28, 2020, to protest the recent hike in petrol pump price and electricity tariff.

In a statement jointly signed by the state secretary of Nigeria Labour Congress, Comrade Ibrahim Muhammed, and his Trade Union Congress counterpart, Comrade Falegbe Mayowa Festus, they called on affiliated unions to begin mass mobilisation of all professional groups, religious organizations, market women, civil society allies to ensure total compliance of the indefinite strike action.

The statement reads, “Following the directives of both the national bodies of the Nigeria Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress, in reaction to the insensitivity  of the Federal Government to the well-being of her citizenry by the sudden and unwarranted increase in petrol price  as well as hike in electricity tariff, the state executive councils of the labour centres in Oyo State in conjunction with civil society organisations met on Friday,  25th September, 2020 and resolved as follows:

“That beginning from Monday,  28th September, 2020, all workers in both private and public sectors, artisans, traders, market men and women and transporters are to commence an indefinite nation wide peaceful protest/ strike.

“That the protest match shall take off from the secretariat of the NLC, Agodi Gate, Ibadan, between 8.00am and 2.00pm each day. That members of the public are hereby advised to shut their businesses and join the protest as we jointly resist the untold hardship orchestrated by the bad policy of government. 

“That all markets and transport systems in Oyo State are expected to remain shut between 8:00am and 2:00pm daily.”

SaharaReporters, New York

