UPDATE: 30 Confirmed Dead From Attack On Borno Governor's Convoy

The victims include 12 policemen, five soldiers, four members of a government-backed militia and nine civilians.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 26, 2020

No less than 30 people mostly security agents, who were in the convoy of Borno State governor, Babagana Zulum, have now died after an attack by Boko Haram terrorists.

Two sources told AFP on Saturday that the number of fatalities from the attack on Friday had doubled as more bodies were found.

Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum.

Friday’s attack which is the second on the governor's convoy in less than two months, happened along the Baga Highway in the Northern part of the state when the party was heading to Baga town ahead of government’s planned return of internally displaced persons from Maiduguri.

 

SaharaReporters, New York

