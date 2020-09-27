Again, Boko Haram Terrorists Attack Borno Governor’s Convoy

Boko Haram terrorists have again opened fire on the convoy of Babagana Zulum, Governor of Borno State.
Zulum’s convoy was attacked along Monguno-Maiduguri axis on Sunday evening.
The attack is coming barely 48 hours after the terrorist group ambushed the governor’s convoy along Cross Kauwa-Baga Road, leaving over 30 people dead including 10 policemen and four soldiers.
SaharaReporters gathered that a soldier was injured during Sunday's attack.
The governor has since arrived Maiduguri, the capital city, after successfully performing the resettlement issue that took him to Baga.
