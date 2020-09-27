Again, Boko Haram Terrorists Attack Borno Governor’s Convoy

The attack is coming barely 48 hours after the terrorist group ambushed the governor’s convoy along Cross Kauwa-Baga Road, leaving over 30 people dead including 10 policemen and four soldiers.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 27, 2020

Boko Haram terrorists have again opened fire on the convoy of Babagana Zulum, Governor of Borno State.

Zulum’s convoy was attacked along Monguno-Maiduguri axis on Sunday evening.

Governor Zulum

SaharaReporters gathered that a soldier was injured during Sunday's attack.

The governor has since arrived Maiduguri, the capital city, after successfully performing the resettlement issue that took him to Baga.

SaharaReporters, New York

