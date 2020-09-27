Bayelsa Community Appeals To Government For Help As Landslide, Erosion Decimate Environment

The community is on a stretch of the Forcados River, which spread across the Niger Delta region.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 27, 2020

The people of Anibeze in Sagbama Local Government Area of Bayelsa State have raised the alarm over the devastating effects of landslides and flooding occasioned by coastal erosion in the area.

Governor Duoye Diri

In a message of appeal, the people said they no longer had enough land as a result of the devastating erosion that has affected large parts of the landmass of the area and swept away several buildings.

They said the situation was causing fear and uncertainty in the minds of inhabitants, who have no elsewhere to go.

The people are appealing to relevant authorities especially the state government to come to their aid.

SaharaReporters, New York

