Ex-Nigerian Ambassador To Venezuela, Oboro, Released By Kidnappers After 23 Days In Captivity

Former Ambassador to Venezuela, Felix Oboro, on Saturday regained his freedom after 23 days in kidnappers’ den following an alleged payment of N11m ransom by members of his family.

Oboro, 75, who is a one-time Secretary to the Bayelsa State Government and a former lawmaker representing Bayelsa West Senatorial district, was kidnapped on Friday, September 4, 2020 at his hometown of Elemebiri under Sagbama Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

Felix Oboro

The gunmen, numbering about 15, had stormed his residence about 24 hours after he arrived at the village, shooting sporadically before whisking him away to an unknown destination.

It was gathered that the kidnappers after abducting him, saw a bank alert balance of over N5m in his account and demanded a ransom payment of N50m, which was later reduced to N11m.

Mr Tuebi Sapri-Obi, a step-son to Oboro, said that he was released on Saturday to the family along the Ayama-Oporoma area of Southern Ijaw Local Government Council.