Health, Railway Workers, Journalists, Others To Join NLC, TUC In Nationwide Strike

The action is aimed at forcing the government to reverse the recent increment in the prices of petrol and electricity tariff in the country.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 27, 2020

The Medical and Health Workers’ Union of Nigeria, Nigeria Union of Railway Workers, Nigeria Union of Journalists as well as some other groups in the country will join the Nigeria Labour Congress and Trade Union Congress in nationwide strike action starting from Monday.

Also joining the strike action are the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria; Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Polytechnic; Radio, Television, Theatre and Arts Workers Union of Nigeria; National Union of Electricity Employees; and Non-academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions, and several others.

The Nigerian Government has warned civil servants not to join the planned strike by labour unions across the country.

The government said all officers on grade level 12 and above and those on essential services were strongly advised to be at work to perform their official duties.

SaharaReporters had reported that the National Industrial Court of Nigeria on Thursday ordered organised labour not to embark on its indefinite strike scheduled to commence on Monday.

Justice Ibrahim Galadima gave the order in a ruling on an ex parte application filed by the Incorporated Trustees of Peace and Unity Ambassadors Association through their counsel, Sunusi Musa.

Despite the court order, the NLC had said that it was not going back on its plan to embark on a strike action on September 28 over government's refusal to reverse the increase in the prices of petrol and electricity tariff.

