Lawyers Declare Support For NLC, TUC’s Nationwide Protest

RAMINBA in a statement by its Chairman, Adesina Ogunlana, and Secretary, Ayo Ademiluyi, warned security operatives against infringing on the rights of Nigerians to peaceful protest.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 27, 2020

The Radical Agenda Movement in the Nigerian Bar Association has hailed the decision of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Trade Union Congress and the Joint Action Front to embark on nationwide strike and mass protest on September 28 against the recent increases in the pump price of petrol and electricity tariff.

File Photo

The statement reads, “RAMINBA reiterates the rights of peaceful protesters to freedom of movement and peaceful assembly.  However, where the state security agencies embark on their usual line of violation of these rights through arrest, detention, arraignment and prosecution of peaceful protesters, RAMINBA will not hesitate to provide legal representation on their behalf.

“Members of the Radical Agenda Movement in the Nigerian Bar Association across the states of Nigeria are hereby put on notice to be contacted to provide legal representation for such cases.

“RAMINBA will also open a Legal Assistance Observation and Response Room at the National Secretariat of the Radical Agenda Movement in the Nigerian Bar Association at 185, Ikorodu Road,  Palmgrove, Lagos State, from 7:00am on Monday, 28th September, 2020 to coordinate the organisational response to these cases.”

SaharaReporters, New York

