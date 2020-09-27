Laycon Wins 2020 Big Brother Naija Show

Olamilekan Agbeleshe better known as Laycon has emerged winner of the 2020 BBNaija Lockdown edition.

Laycon beat 19 other housemates to emerge winner of this year’s reality television show.

He becomes the fifth winner of the show since its inception.

The rapper, who had been in the spotlight since his first day on the show, led by 60 per cent votes followed by Dorathy with 21.85 per cent votes.

However, Nengi had 15.03 per cent votes while Neo and Vee had 1.94 per cent and 1.18 per cent votes respectively.

Following his victory, Laycon is expected to go home with N85m worth of prize.

The breakdown of the grand prize of the competition includes N30m cash prize; a two-bedroom apartment courtesy Revolution Plus; Sports Utility Vehicle from Nigerian automaker, Innoson Motors; a trip to Dublin courtesy Guinness; home appliances courtesy Scanfrost.

Others are a trip to Dubai packaged by Travelbeta; a year’s supply of Indomie noodles, Munch it, and Colgate toothpaste; a year’s supply of Pepsi, a branded chiller, trip to watch the UEFA Champions League final; and a brand new Oppo mobile smartphone.