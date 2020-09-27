Nigeria To Reopen Land borders Soon –Vice President Osinbajo

Osinbajo disclosed this while speaking during a webinar organised by The Africa Report.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 27, 2020

Nigeria's Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, has said that government may reopen the land borders soon.

Osinbajo disclosed this while speaking during a webinar organised by The Africa Report.

Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo.

The webinar, which was themed ‘Bouncing back: Nigeria’s post-pandemic recovery plan’, focused on issues regarding government frameworks to be adopted towards economic recovery following the Coronavirus pandemic, which affected countries globally.

Reacting to a question on the continued closure of the land borders despite preparations for the implementation of the Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA), the Vice President said the government was working with neighbouring countries on the terms of reopening the border.

He said, “We are working with our neighbours to see on what terms we would reopen those borders. At the moment, we are undertaking joint border patrols to control smuggling along the borders and we think it is working and I am sure that soon enough we should have the borders opened.

“We are committed to the AfCFTA but we are concerned about threats to security and the economy and we had to take certain actions that would satisfy the immediate needs of our country. It (border closure) certainly wasn’t meant to be permanent and we are looking forward to reopening as quickly as possible.”

President Muhammadu Buhari had in October 2019 ordered the closure of the borders to check the menace of smuggling goods and arms and ammunition into the country and protect local businesses.

The closure was, however, greeted by mixed reactions from professional organisations, economists and individuals.

Heads of countries like Ghana and Benin Republic had also appealed to the President to reconsider the closure, but Buhari maintained that the borders would remain closed until the final report of the committee set up on the matter was considered.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics We're Tired Of Bondage, Want A Referendum —IPOB Tells Nigerian Government
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Southern Elders Question Buhari’s Commitment Over Rail Project Linking Nigeria To Niger Republic
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics Katsina Governor Spends N233m On Security Equipment Maintenance At Government House Within One Month Despite Killings By Bandits
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Nigerian Government Warns Civil Servants Not To Join Nationwide Strike
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Inspector-General Of Police, Adamu, Called Me To Leave Edo On Eve Of Governorship Election —Wike
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Corruption Jigawa Governor’s Aide Arrested Over Multi-million Naira Fraud, Impersonation
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

VIDEO NEWS Abba, Son Of DSS Director-General Yusuf Bichi And His Family Members Regularly Fly Chartered Flights At The Expense Of The Service, Get SSS Operatives As Escorts
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Entertainment Laycon Wins 2020 Big Brother Naija Show
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Health, Railway Workers, Journalists, Others To Join NLC, TUC In Nationwide Strike
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Education United States Announces New Measures To Limit Visa Duration For Nigerian Students, Others
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
ACTIVISM Lawyers Declare Support For NLC, TUC’s Nationwide Protest
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Insurgency REVEALED: Nigerian Army Colonel, Manu, Killed By Bandits
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Ex-Minister Gbagi's Blue Film In Warri! By Ozodinukwe Okenwa
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
News Ex-Nigerian Ambassador To Venezuela, Oboro, Released By Kidnappers After 23 Days In Captivity
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Survey Scores Nigerian Government, Lagos Low On COVID-19 Response
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Human Rights 10 Nigerian Ladies Barred From Leaving Lebanon By Employers
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
CRIME Four Nigerian Air Force Officers Bag 21-year Jail Term For Embezzling N41m
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Environment Bayelsa Community Appeals To Government For Help As Landslide, Erosion Decimate Environment
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad