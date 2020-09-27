Nigerian Lecturers Accuse Office of Accountant-General Of Federation Of Misleading Public On 2019 FGN-ASUU Agreement

The Academic Staff Union of Universities has accused the Office of Accountant-General of Federation of misleading the general public and Federal Government on the core issues contained in the ‘FGN-ASUU agreement of February 7, 2019’.

The Kaduna State University chapter of ASUU disclosed this in a statement by its Chairman, Comrade Tukur Abdulkadir, and Secretary, Comrade Peter Adamu, on Sunday.

According to the lecturers, instead of government to addressed its demands, it was misled by the OAGF by emphasising solely on Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System.

The statement reads, “It is sad that the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation is misleading the general public from the core issues contained in the FGN-ASUU agreement of February 7, 2019 by emphasizing solely on IPPIS.

"Specifically, the outstanding issues in the crisis include the funding for the revitalization of public universities based on the FGN-ASUU memoranda of understanding, MoU, of 2012, 2013 and the MoA of 2017 and 2019.

“Others include provision of a platform by the federal government for ASUU to engage state governors on the proliferation of universities, underfunding of university education and undue interference in the affairs of state universities.

“The main highlights of the MoU also include the resumption of full implementation of the MoU of 2013, strengthening the consultative committee on state-owned universities (CCSOU), inaugurated on Monday, 28th January, 2019 to look into the issues of proliferation, underfunding and governance to consistently deliver on its mandate.

“And indeed, the visitation to all federal universities which was scheduled to commenced tentatively by by 11th March, 2019, as well as the provision of documented guidelines on procedures and roles of parties in the process of renegotiating FGN-ASUU agreement of 2009 which supposed to have commenced not later than 18th February 2019 and end by Friday 29th March 2019, respectively.”

On KASU, the statement added that the pending issues in the university stemmed from undue interference in the governance structure of the institution as can be seen in various folds, including, among others, the 60 per cent outstanding September, 2017 salary payment.

“Other pending issues include discrepancies in salary payment from October 2019 to date due to migration to BATMIS, Kaduna State's version of IPPIS, non-payment of SIWES supervision allowance, obnoxious tax system, non-remittance of pension and group life insurance.

“Others are non-implementation of promotion/promotion arrear, non-payment of excess work load, devious health insurance scheme, 50 per cent COVID-19 compulsory deductions (April and May, 2020), respectively,” it added.