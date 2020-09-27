Nigerian Troops Kill Boko Haram Terrorists In Borno —Defence Headquarters

Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 27, 2020

Several Boko Haram terrorists have been killed at Tongule, Bone and Isari Musa communities in Borno State during airstrikes carried out by the Air Task Force of Operation Lafiya Dole under the subsidiary Operation Hail Storm 2.

File Photo

Enenche said the successful operations were conducted on Friday and Saturday, respectively.

He said, “Airstrikes being executed in Borno State by the Air Task Force of Operation LAFIYA DOLE under subsidiary Operation HAIL STORM 2 have continued to yield tangible results. The latest of these include the massive destruction of Boko Haram terrorists’ camps and neutralisation of scores of their fighters in a night attack at Tongule on 24 September and daytime raids at Bone and Isari B Musa on 25 September 2020.

“The strike on Tongule was undertaken after surveillance missions revealed a continued assembly of the terrorists within the settlement at nighttime. Accordingly, the Air Task Force dispatched Nigerian Air Force helicopter gunships for a night attack on the location, with their barrage of rockets neutralizing several of the terrorists.

“Bone, a settlement along the Yale-Kumshe axis, on the other hand, was attacked by a force package of NAF fighter jets and helicopter gunships after credible intelligence reports established that the location served as a staging area from where the terrorists launched attacks. The NAF attack aircraft engaged the location in multiple bomb and rocket runs, destroying several of their structures and neutralising scores of terrorists. Similarly, at Isari B Musa several terrorists, who were observed both within and in bushes surrounding the settlement, were taken out as the NAF attack aircraft took turns in engaging the target area.”

