Organised Labour In Bayelsa Urges Workers To Join Nationwide Industrial Action

The organised labour in Bayelsa State has urged members to join their counterparts in a nationwide indefinite industrial action over the insensitivity of the Nigerian Government to increase the pump price of petrol and electricity tariff on Monday, September 28.

Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress in the state, Comrade John Bipre Ndiomu, and his Trade Union Congress counterpart, Comrade Julius Laye, in a statement declared their readiness to embark on a nationwide strike to compel the Nigerian Government to reverse the recent hikes in electricity tariff and petrol pump price.

The strike, according to them, was to pressure the government to reduce the sudden and unwarranted hikes, which had caused pains and undue hardship to citizens particularly the poor masses.

The organised labour said, "The strike action shall commence from Monday 28, September 2020, with a peaceful protest match to drum awareness and support. It will take off from Ekeki Park at 7:00am and terminate at Peace Park.

"We call on all workers both in the private and public sectors including traders, transporters and civil society allies to embark on the indefinite strike pending when the Federal Government reverses the hike in the price of petrol and electricity tariff."

