Survey Scores Nigerian Government, Lagos Low On COVID-19 Response

A survey conducted by Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA Resource Centre) among Nigerians has scored the federal and Lagos State governments low on COVID-19 response.

HEDA said the survey revealed Nigerians’ dissatisfaction with various responses from both governments.

According to the people, public officials did not do enough on public health needs, sharing of palliatives and constructive engagement of the critical sectors.

“Respondents were drawn from the Lagos labour force while the survey weighed on gender.

“The survey which targeted 1300 respondents recalled a success 1150 responses. 50 per cent of respondents above 50 years of age said the Federal Government did not handle the pandemic well while 50 per cent of female respondents said the Federal Government badly handled the responses.

“For instance, out of 420 respondents, with 262 male and 155 female, 104 respondents said the governments fairly badly handled the response while 104 female, 231 male said the responses were badly handled. The report contains analysis and evaluation of the various citizen perspectives on government responses. Most people from 34 to 64 years old felt the responses of the government were bad. The survey was conducted on August 7 and 8, this year.

“The action was informed by the need to understand, with empirical fact, citizen’s perception of governments at the federal and state levels, with special focus on Lagos as pilot, to determine what level of trust is placed on the governments to represent and reflect citizens’ interest in the formulation and implementation of policies and programmes. Other considerations included the the allegations of misapplication and secrecy surrounding the utilisation of resources and funds mobilised to combat the COVID-19 by these governments.

“Also, the survey will help mobilise citizens for popular participation in government and demand for accountability in the implementation of policies and programmes. Governments are ultimately forced to adopt the consultation strategy in designing, implementing, monitoring and evaluating its programmes and imbibe people-oriented initiatives,” HEDA said.