Civil Society Coalition In Delta Knocks NLC, TUC For Suspending Planned Industrial Action, Protest Over Increase In Prices Of Petrol, Electricity Tariff

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 28, 2020

A coalition of civil society organisations in Delta State has taken a swipe at the Nigeria Labour Congress and Trade Union Congress for suspending its planned industrial action and protest over the increase in prices of petrol and electricity tariff.

The NLC and TUC suspended the planned action after a meeting with officials of the Nigerian Government.

The Nigerian Government in return suspended the new electricity tariff for two weeks and established a joint Committee headed by the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyami, to examine the justification for the new policy.

But the coalition on Monday expressed dissatisfaction with the manner the NLC and TUC jettison the planned nationwide strike and protest when the demands of the people had not been met by the government.

Groups making up the coalition include Committee for the Defense of Human Rights, Justice Team, Conference for the Actualisation of Human Rights, Urhobo Progress Union Youth Wing and others.

Addressing the people, the coalition led by rights activists, Israel Joe and Maxwell Ogedegbe, described the NLC and TUC as a "bulldog that had lost its teeth".

Joe said, “Nigerians can no longer trust the organised labour to speak on their behalf. We are going to celebrate independence and we urge citizens to put on sack clothes to mourn instead of celebrating.”

