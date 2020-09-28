Falana Asks Nigeria Police To Always Provide Security For Peaceful Protesters

According to Falana in a statement, it was within the people’s right to protest against policies that they find unfavourable.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 28, 2020

Senior Advocate of Nigeria and human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, has called on the Nigeria Police Force to always provide protection for citizens whenever they are embarking on peaceful protests anywhere in the country.

According to Falana in a statement, it was within the people’s right to protest against policies that they find unfavourable.

Femi Falana (SAN)

He said, “In exercise of their fundamental rights of freedom of expression and assembly guaranteed by sections 39 and 40 of the Nigerian constitution, the members of the Alliance on Surviving COVID-19 and Beyond (ASCAB) and other concerned citizens have resolved to participate in the public protests.

“However, we are compelled to call on the Inspector-General of Police, Commissioners of Police in all the states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory to provide adequate security for the protesters. This call is anchored on the case of All Nigeria People Party & Ors (2006) CHR 181 wherein the Federal High Court struck down the provisions of the Public Order Act which required permits for public meetings and rallies. Consequently, the court proceeded to grant an order of perpetual injunction “restraining the defendant (the Inspector-General of Police) whether by himself, his agents, privies and servants from further preventing the plaintiffs and other aggrieved citizens of Nigeria from organising or convening peaceful assemblies, meetings and rallies against unpopular government measures and policies. See Also ACTIVISM Falana-led Group Mobilises Nigerians For September 28 Nationwide Protest 0 Comments 4 Days Ago

“A rally or placard carrying demonstration has become a form of expression of views on current issues affecting government and the governed in a sovereign state. It is a tread recognised and deeply entrenched in the system of governance in civilized countries – it will not only be primitive but also retrogressive if Nigeria continues to require a pass to hold a rally. We must borrow a leaf from those who have trekked the rugged path of democracy and are now reaping the dividend of their experience.

“In view of the clear and unambiguous provision of section 94 (4) of the Electoral Amendment Act 2015 we urge the Inspector-General of Police and other police authorities in the country to maintain neutrality and ensure that the role of police personnel is limited to the provision of adequate security during the peaceful rallies, processions and marches. In particular, police personnel should be instructed not to attack citizens who may wish to protest against economic programmes considered inimical to their interests.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Labour Calls Off Planned Strike, Nigerian Government Suspends New Electricity Tariff For Two Weeks
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Human Rights Delta Residents Call For Arrest, Prosecution Of Ex-Education Minister, Gbagi, Over Dehumanisation Of Hotel Staff
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Police Lied, We Paid N6m Ransom Each —Six Kidnapped FRSC Officials
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Boko Haram Again, Boko Haram Terrorists Attack Borno Governor’s Convoy
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Police We Are Investigating Alleged Dehumanising Of Hotel Staff In Delta, Inspector-General Of Police Says
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Police Imo Traditional Ruler Tackles Politicians On Selection Of Constables For Community Policing
0 Comments
2 Weeks Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

VIDEO NEWS Abba, Son Of DSS Director-General Yusuf Bichi And His Family Members Regularly Fly Chartered Flights At The Expense Of The Service, Get SSS Operatives As Escorts
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Present Cracks May Lead To Nigeria’s Break-up, Osinbajo Warns
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Labour Calls Off Planned Strike, Nigerian Government Suspends New Electricity Tariff For Two Weeks
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Yoruba Council Of Elders Rejects Agitation For Oduduwa Republic
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
News Homeowners, Residents Association Condemns Viral Video On 1004 Estate, Describes It As Misleading
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Entertainment Laycon Wins 2020 Big Brother Naija Show
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics Oduduwa Republic October 1 Rally Divides Yoruba Leaders
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Yoruba Leaders Calling For Break Up Of Nigeria Acting Against Awolowo's Ideal, Says Former Minister
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Sovereign Yoruba Nation Is Our Last Resort If We Don’t Get True Federalism, Afenifere Says
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Nigeria To Reopen Land borders Soon –Vice President Osinbajo
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Economy Environmental Rights Campaigner Raises Alarm Over Thorny Issues In New Water Bill, Says Lai Mohammed Lied
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Opinion Study Notes On “Revolution” And “National Unity” By Edwin Madunagu
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad