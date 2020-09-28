One Killed, Many Injured As Police Attack Anti-banditry Protesters In Katsina State

Several others were also injured while residents of communities under Jibia Local Government Area of the state staged a protest over the spate of insecurity in the area.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 28, 2020

A yet-to-be identified resident of Katsina State was on Monday shot dead by operatives of the Nigeria Police Force.

SaharaReporters gathered that the protesters had blocked the popular Katsina-Jibia Highway in protest to repeated bandits attack when the victim was shot dead by the police, who were drafted in to contain the protest.

The protesters comprising adults and children asked President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Aminu Masari to resign over the spate of insecurity in the state. 

Katsina is one of the states in the North that had suffered from repeated attacks by armed bandits on communities.

No fewer than 300 people have been reportedly killed by bandits in Jibia, Kankara, Dutsinma, Musawa, Danmusa and Safana local government areas of the state in the last two months.

