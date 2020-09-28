Sit-at-home: Biafraland Will Remain Closed On October 1, IPOB Says

IPOB called on all Nigerians in the South-West to also participate in the sit-at-home protest and avoid crowded areas over intelligence pertaining to an impending attack.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 28, 2020

The Indigenous People of Biafra has said that all businesses, motor parks and means of transportation will be shut in South-East Nigeria on October 1 over fears of potential terrorist attacks on the region and also to protest the Nigerian Government’s refusal to allow the region peacefully secede.

Recall that on October 1, 2010, when Nigeria was commemorating its 50th anniversary, two car bombs went off in the capital city of Abuja.

The group in a statement by its media and publicity secretary, Emma Powerful said, “To those who think we can drop our agitation for Biafra because of their promise of Nigeria President of Igbo extraction in 2023 must be smoking mind-bending drugs because their hallucinations will not get them anywhere.

“Take your useless ‘Igbo Presidency’ and give us Biafra. Biafra is non-negotiable and very soon we shall restore our dream republic.

“This order which is a peaceful protest of our discontent with the injustices, misrule, oppression, genocidal killings and other atrocities perpetrated by the Government of Nigeria against Biafrans and other indigenous peoples in this British-created contraption must be observed throughout Biafraland.

“Any governor, political office holder in Biafraland or anywhere in Nigeria who thinks he can endear himself to their caliphate masters by issuing any counter directive must understand that what awaits every traitor in the history of the liberation struggle is inevitably waiting for them.

“Those using the cover of political office to surrender Ebonyi State to the murderous Miyetti Allah terrorists and their counterparts using the name of inconsequential and roundly compromised socio-cultural groups to issue statements designed to attract Fulani patronage must be made to understand that treachery never pays.

“All markets and business premises in Biafraland must remain closed from 6:00am to 6:00pm on October 1. The same way, Biafran traders outside Biafraland should stay away from their shops and business environment on that day.

“All roads in Biafraland must be deserted. Every motor-park should be under lock and key, it must remain closed. Motorists, tricycle and motorcycle operators should keep off all roads in Biafraland.

“More importantly, parents and guardians should not make the mistake of allowing their children to step outside or gather in large numbers as terrorists are planning a deadly attack on that very day.”

SaharaReporters, New York

