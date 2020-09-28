Tribunal Sacks APC Lawmaker, Declares PDP Winner In Kwara Rerun Poll

The Kwara State House of Assembly Rerun Election Petition Tribunal has sacked Adam Rufai, candidate of the All Progressives Congress, in the by-election for Patigi Constituency.

The tribunal consequently declared Hon Salihu Yahaya Mohammed of the Peoples Democratic Party winner of the exercise held in March 2020.

The seat became vacant when Rufai’s brother, Saidu Ahmed, died in December 2019 after a brief illness.

Delivering judgment, Chairman of the tribunal, Aminat Aliyu, said, “Adam’s name on the EC9 form was different from the one on his primary school certificate, declaration of age, voter card, and in the letter forwarded to the INEC on January 15, 2019.”

However, the Kwara State chapter of APC had rejected the judgment.

The party explained that the ruling was based on the difference between ‘Adam’ and ‘Adama’ on the certificate of the candidate of the APC.