15-year-old Girl Flees Plateau To Ekiti To Escape Child Marriage

The girl's father had effected the arrest of a man in Plateau State, claiming that the man sponsored her trip to Ekiti

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 29, 2020

A 15-year-old girl has fled from her home town in Plateau State to Ekiti State to escape a marriage allegedly organised by her father.

The Publicity Secretary of the Federation of Women Lawyers in Ekiti State, Lola Aluko, said the minor fled on Thursday, September 17, 2020, to stay with her brother, identified as Adamu, to avoid the marriage.

File photo of a girl forced into marriage

Aluko, in a statement titled, ‘Teenager flees home in an attempt to escape child marriage’ and made available to journalists in Ado Ekiti on Monday, said the victim later reported at the group’s office on September 22.

She said, “Calls were put through to her brother, requesting him to be present at a scheduled meeting on September 23, 2020. The girl was then taken to a secret home (a FIDA shelter) to spend the night.

“On the day of the scheduled meeting, the minor was brought from the home to FIDA’s office. Her brother, Adamu, came and from the information he gave, their father had effected the arrest of a man in Plateau State, claiming that the man sponsored her trip to Ekiti.

“Even though the man was released the following day, the girl’s father threatened to re-arrest the said man if she did not return to Plateau State on Monday, September 28, 2020.

“FIDA swung into action, called the National Human Rights Commission, Ekiti State branch, which then linked us with the Plateau branch. We called the Plateau branch, gave them a summary of the case, and we were assured that they would take up the case and ensure that the man is safe.

“Her brother was made to sign an undertaking that the minor will report at our office every Wednesday by noon for counselling,” Alao stated. 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Gunrunners Kill DSS Agent In Plateau State During Botched Operation
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
CRIME Video Of Senator Assaulting Woman In Sex Toy Shop In Nigeria Sparks Outrage
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
CRIME Police Lied, We Paid N6m Ransom Each —Six Kidnapped FRSC Officials
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
CRIME Lagos Arraigns 'Notorious Land-grabbing Kingpin,' Others
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
CRIME Herdsmen Hack 64-Year Old Father Of Seven To Death In Ondo, Village Erupts In Street Protest
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
CRIME Attempted Murder: Submit Yourself For Investigation, Court Orders Kashamu
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

VIDEO NEWS Abba, Son Of DSS Director-General Yusuf Bichi And His Family Members Regularly Fly Chartered Flights At The Expense Of The Service, Get SSS Operatives As Escorts
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Yoruba Council Of Elders Rejects Agitation For Oduduwa Republic
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Present Cracks May Lead To Nigeria’s Break-up, Osinbajo Warns
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption We Discovered N2.67bn COVID-19 School Feeding Money In Personal Accounts —ICPC
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Legal Tribunal Sacks APC Lawmaker, Declares PDP Winner In Kwara Rerun Poll
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Police Nigeria’s Attorney-General, Malami, Allegedly Manipulates Taraba Election Case To Favour Neighbour
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS How Nigeria Labour Congress Leaders Betrayed Workers To Strike Deal With Government Over Planned Industrial Action
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Opinion Who Is The Dumbest: Buhari Or Osinbajo? By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics ‘Watch Your Words’: Arewa Consultative Forum Tackles Osinbajo Over Nigeria’s Breakup Warning
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Legal Sex Toy Shop Assault: Court Orders Nigerian Senator To Pay Victim N50m
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Opinion How Organized Labour Deceived Nigerians By Reuben Abati
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Ondo Residents Attack Governor Akeredolu For Throwing Money At People In Public
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad