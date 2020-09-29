COVID-19: Schools In Bayelsa To Reopen On October 5

Bayelsa State governor, Douye Diri, has directed the reopening of all public and private schools from Monday, October 5.

This was disclosed by the Committee on Safe Re-opening of Schools after a meeting with Governor Diri in Government House, Yenagoa.

Commissioner for Information, Orientation and Strategy, Mr Ayibaina Duba, said government decided that resuming for the third term would redeem the time lost by students as a result of the pandemic, which necessitated the closure of schools since March this year.

He said, "The third term and session would terminate on December 18, 2020, and a new academic session would commence in January 2021.

"Government has also directed the committee to close down private schools operating below approved standards.

“What we have done is to ensure that the lost time is regained. Therefore, the government of Bayelsa State under the leadership of Senator Douye Diri has decided with all critical stakeholders that all schools, both public and private and all tertiary institutions, should resume for classes from the 5th of October 2020.

“It has also come to the notice of the government that many private schools are not up to standard and the governor directed the Ministry of Education to shut down such schools.”