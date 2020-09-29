CUPP Slams NLC, TUC For Backing Down On Strike Against Hike In Petrol Price, Electricity Tariff

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 29, 2020

The Coalition of United Political Parties has berated the Nigeria Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress for suspending its agitation for the reversal of the increase in the price of petrol and electricity tariff.

Noting that the increment was ill-timed, CUPP stated that the people had lost confidence in the NLC and TUC for suspending its planned strike.

High Chief Peter Ameh, National Secretary of CUPP, in a statement said the NLC and TUC no longer had the capacity to represent the interest of the Nigerian people.

Ameh posited that the union should have embarked on its planned protest for people to use the medium to voice their anger.

He said, “NLC and TUC should know that the ordinary man on the street has lost confidence, trust, and faith in their ability to actually speak or act for them.

“CUPP believes that NLC and TUC do not have the capacity to represent the interest of the Nigerian people and as such have no answer to these questions.

“The masses must develop the will to speak for themselves on these matters meant to enslave and imprison their conscience and destinies. We all know that all is not well in Nigeria, politically, economically and socially and this administration is still rolling out policies that will finally destroy the little fragment of life left with the masses while NLC and TUC refuse to act to protect the interest of the people.

“If the NLC/TUC meant well for the people, they would have insisted on using the two weeks as an opportunity for people to protest and voice out their grievances for the rulers to hear and know how to mend their ways rather than to use the two weeks to silence the people and devise ways to deceive us as usual.”

CUPP charged the NLC and TU to reinvent themselves and start to act in the interest of Nigerians.

SaharaReporters, New York

