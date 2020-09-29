Local Government Chairman In Kaduna Allegedly Kidnapped, Motorcycle Rider Killed

Caretaker Chairman of Kaura Local Government Area of Kaduna State, Dr Humble Bege Katuka, has been allegedly kidnapped by armed bandits.

The motorcycle rider taking him to his farm on Monday morning when the incident happened was also allegedly killed by the hoodlums.

The farm is located in Juji Village under Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

It was learnt that the kidnappers opened fire on the motorcycle rider, killing him on the spot before whisking Katuka away.

No information had been received from his abductors at the time of filing this report.

Kaduna State Police Public Relation Officer, Muhammed Jalige, was unavailable for comments when our correspondent contacted him.

Chikun Local Government Area has become a hotspot for kidnapping and banditry in recent times as several persons have been attacked by hoodlums there.