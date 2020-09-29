Ondo: Three Injured As Armed Thugs Attack PDP Governorship Candidate's Convoy

At least three supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party in Ondo State were wounded on Tuesday during an attack on the party's campaign team.

The attack occurred at Ipele in the Owo Local Government Area of the state when the convoy of the governorship candidate of the PDP, Eyitayo Jegede, visited the area.

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, who is seeking re-election under the All Progressives Congress platform, is from Owo LGA.

The attack comes a few days after the police threatened to jail anyone caught causing trouble in the state ahead of the election.

Jegede's convoy was attacked a few weeks at Oba Akoko during a campaign tour.

Confirming the attack, Samuel Fasua, spokesman for Eyitayo Jegede Campaign Organisation, said the armed thugs blocked the entry points of the community and started attacking some of the campaign vehicles in Jegede's convoy.

He explained that three members of the party identified as Mr Amuda Sikiru, Mr Taye Akintufede, and Seun Ogunlade were brutally injured during the attack by the armed thugs.

He said, "These members were shot in the face and abdomen during our campaign rally in Owo town by the APC thugs but we have rushed them to the hospital.

"Our campaign vehicles were damaged, as was witnessed in the Oba-Akoko community recently and one of them was completely burnt down.

"The armed thugs were later dispersed by a joint team of the security agencies.”

Tee-Leo Ikoro, spokesperson for the Ondo State Police Command, who also confirmed the attack, said the incident was currently being investigated.

He disclosed that some persons linked to the attack had also been arrested by the police.