One Killed, Seven Kidnapped As Bandits Attack Kebbi Community

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 29, 2020

One person has been killed while seven others were kidnapped as armed bandits attacked Wasagu town in Danko Wasagu Local Government Area of Kebbi State.

The bandits stormed Wasugu on Sunday night shooting sporadically at houses and people. 

An eyewitness, who spoke with SaharaReporters, said the attack also left three people critically injured.

“They invaded the town around 7:00pm and started shooting sporadically, three people were seriously injured.

“Out of the three people, one has died while the other two are currently receiving medical treatment at Wasugu Health Centre.

“They (bandits) took some of the community members while everyone rushed to their houses and locked up.

“After the attack, we discovered that they kidnapped five people,” Aliyu, a resident of Wasugu explained.

He said that though normalcy had returned to the area, residents were living in fear of another attack by the bandits.

He added that the bandits were yet to contact relatives of those kidnapped to negotiate their release.

SaharaReporters, New York

