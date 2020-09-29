Oodua Republic: Yoruba Group Urges Protesters To Avoid Clash With Security Operatives

The group fixed a rally for that date, which is Nigeria’s 60th independence anniversary, to draw global attention to the need to “liberate Yoruba race.”

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 29, 2020

The Yoruba World Congress has called on Yorubas across the country, who will be joining the protest on October 1, 2020, to avoid a clash with security operatives.

The group fixed a rally for that date, which is Nigeria’s 60th independence anniversary, to draw global attention to the need to “liberate Yoruba race.”

Prof Banji Akintoye

Speaking ahead of the scheduled rally, Prof Banji Akintoye, President-General of YWC, urged protesters not to engage in confrontation with police as violence will cause distractions to its agitation.

He said, "For Yoruba people at home in Nigeria, my message is to repeat my earlier messages: please keep our rallies thoroughly peaceful. Never display any rowdy or disruptive behaviour. Never get into any argument or confrontation with law enforcement personnel. If the police anywhere ask you not to rally or to dispense, disperse peacefully.

"Always remember that your message is too important to allow confrontations or distractions. Your Yoruba nation is powerful. It commands the intellectual, human and other resources to achieve its self-determination in a peaceful and law abiding manner.

"It is good to hold rallies. Rallies help to spread the message. But we must not allow our rallies to create outcomes that can disrupt, obstruct or distract from our central message.”

See Also Politics We’ll Get Yoruba Nation Without Violence –Prof Akintoye 0 Comments 5 Days Ago

Prof Akintoye commended Yoruba outside Nigeria for joining the call for Oduduwa republic, saying “Yoruba people at home are grateful that you are showing the world the horrific conditions in which Yoruba people live in Nigeria.

"As Yoruba people in Diaspora hold mass rallies in many countries of the world on October one, I very warmly congratulate and thank them all.

"All Yoruba people back home in Nigeria are watching them with joy, gratitude and pride.

"The barbarous invasion of our land by a people, the Fulani, who are part of Nigeria, the fiendish killings of our people and the destruction of our homes and means of livelihood. And the massive importations of armed men to our towns and cities.”

See Also Politics Yoruba Diaspora Group To Stage Oodua Republic Rally On October 1 In Six Continents 0 Comments 6 Days Ago

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Yoruba Council Of Elders Rejects Agitation For Oduduwa Republic
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics ‘Watch Your Words’: Arewa Consultative Forum Tackles Osinbajo Over Nigeria’s Breakup Warning
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Legal I Don’t Regret Heading Magu’s Probe Panel, Says Ex-Appeal Court President, Ayo Salami
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics We Cannot Ban ‘Agberos’ Because They Are Our Cousins, Brothers, Says Hamzat, Lagos Deputy Governor
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Human Rights Court Dismisses El-Zakzaky’s No-case Submission
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Present Cracks May Lead To Nigeria’s Break-up, Osinbajo Warns
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Yoruba Council Of Elders Rejects Agitation For Oduduwa Republic
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
VIDEO NEWS Abba, Son Of DSS Director-General Yusuf Bichi And His Family Members Regularly Fly Chartered Flights At The Expense Of The Service, Get SSS Operatives As Escorts
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Opinion How Organized Labour Deceived Nigerians By Reuben Abati
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics ‘Watch Your Words’: Arewa Consultative Forum Tackles Osinbajo Over Nigeria’s Breakup Warning
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Legal UK Court Orders Refund Of Nigeria’s $200m In P&ID Case
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Legal I Don’t Regret Heading Magu’s Probe Panel, Says Ex-Appeal Court President, Ayo Salami
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics We Cannot Ban ‘Agberos’ Because They Are Our Cousins, Brothers, Says Hamzat, Lagos Deputy Governor
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Corruption We Discovered N2.67bn COVID-19 School Feeding Money In Personal Accounts —ICPC
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
International Emir Of Kuwait Dies At 91
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Human Rights Court Dismisses El-Zakzaky’s No-case Submission
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Present Cracks May Lead To Nigeria’s Break-up, Osinbajo Warns
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Ondo Residents Attack Governor Akeredolu For Throwing Money At People In Public
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad