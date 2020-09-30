Group Urges US, UK, EU To Issue Visa Ban On IGP, DG SSS, Army Chief If Protesters Are Harassed, Arrested On October 1

According to Adeyanju, security agencies have criminalised the act of protest, an otherwise constitutional right in an attempt to shield the government of the day from criticism.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 30, 2020

Concerned Nigerians Group has called on the United States, United Kingdom and European Union to issue visa ban on the Inspector-General of Police, Director General of the Department of State Services, Chief of Army Staff and other heads of security agencies.

Coordinator of the group, Comrade Deji Adeyanju, made the disclosure in a statement on Wednesday.

According to Adeyanju, security agencies have criminalised the act of protest, an otherwise constitutional right in an attempt to shield the government of the day from criticism. 

He said, “It is no longer news that Nigeria is increasingly becoming a repressive state, and the security agencies have surrendered their constitutional responsibility and made themselves a tool in the hands of the government. These security agencies have criminalized the act of protest, an otherwise constitutional right, in an attempt to shield the government of the day from criticism. 

“Sadly, the Nigerian judiciary has not been able to stand up and be counted. The citizens are, therefore, left at the mercy of state actors who have developed the penchant for indiscriminately arresting protesters. 

“As members of the civil societies get ready to lead a citizen movement against bad governance in Nigeria, tomorrow, it is imperative to call on the United States of America, United Kingdom and the European Union to place visa ban on any member of the security agency who makes himself available to the government of the day, tomorrow, for the purpose of suppressing the protesters. This visa ban should equally be extended to their family members.

“This call is made with deep sense of responsibility, as it appears that the only wedge between state actors in Nigeria and totally  authoritarianism is visa ban.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Ogun State Governor Imposes Curfew, Ban Statewide Independence Day Protest
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Human Rights Police Warn Against October 1 Rallies, Protests In Lagos
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Human Rights Nigeria At 60: Prepare To Fight Unjust Policies, Falana-led Group Tells Nigerians
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Right To Protest Is Fundamentally Backed By Constitution, CORE Tells Police
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Corruption Nigeria Has Sunk In Pandemic Corruption In Last 60 Years –Okei-Odumakin
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Free Speech We'll Challenge Illegal Arrest Of Lance Corporal Martins, Says Rights Lawyer
0 Comments
3 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Yoruba Council Of Elders Rejects Agitation For Oduduwa Republic
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics Yoruba Will Be At War For Another 100 Years If Nigeria Breaks Up – Bisi Akande
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Corruption Osun Governor’s Deputy Chief Of Staff, Binuyo, Charged With $120,000 Fraud
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Travel United Arab Emirates Lifts Visa Restriction On Nigerians, Says Government
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC Arraigns Education Secretary For Fraud In School Feeding Programme
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Ogun State Governor Imposes Curfew, Ban Statewide Independence Day Protest
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Electronics Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission Suspends Electricity Tariff Hike
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
News Christian Man Alleges Plot By Lawyer To End Marriage To Muslim Wife In Adamawa State
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
International President Buhari's Performance Poor, Unimpressive, Says Junaid Mohammed
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Declare Ex-minister, Gbagi, Wanted As Court Restrains IGP, Others From Arresting Him
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics President Buhari To Address Nigerians Via TV Broadcast
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Human Rights Police Warn Against October 1 Rallies, Protests In Lagos
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad