N3.1bn Fraud: Again Court Adjourns Five-year-old Trial Of Former Benue Governor, Suswam

Suswam is being tried alongside his Finance Commissioner, Okpanachi Okolobia, for allegedly defrauding Benue State Government to the tune of N3.1bn while in office.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 30, 2020

The Federal High Court, Abuja, has again adjourned the trial of former governor of Benue State, Gabriel Suswam.

Suswam is being tried alongside his Finance Commissioner, Okpanachi Okolobia, for allegedly defrauding Benue State Government to the tune of N3.1bn while in office.

Gabriel Suswan EFCC

The case had been on since November 10, 2015 when they were first arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on a nine-count of financial impropriety and money laundering.

The case has since gone through a series of adjournments that had made the trial last for five years.

The case again suffered the same fate on Wednesday at the resumption of the trial before Justice Ahmed Ramat Mohammed of the Federal High Court Abuja.

The court adjourned the case until October 15, 2020.

President Muhammadu Buhari had recently said that the slow pace of court trials in Nigeria was one of the areas that must be urgently reformed for the sustenance of law and order.

He then proposed a limit of 12 months for the prosecution and trial of criminal cases.

He said, “My question then is why can’t we have a time limit for criminal cases? Why can’t we have a rule that will say a criminal trial all the way to the Supreme Court must not exceed 12 months?"

See Also Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: How Senator Gabriel Suswam Bribed Federal High Court Judge To Quash Pending EFCC Fraud Case 0 Comments 1 Year Ago

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Yoruba Council Of Elders Rejects Agitation For Oduduwa Republic
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics Yoruba Will Be At War For Another 100 Years If Nigeria Breaks Up – Bisi Akande
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Corruption Osun Governor’s Deputy Chief Of Staff, Binuyo, Charged With $120,000 Fraud
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC Arraigns Education Secretary For Fraud In School Feeding Programme
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Ogun State Governor Imposes Curfew, Ban Statewide Independence Day Protest
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
International President Buhari's Performance Poor, Unimpressive, Says Junaid Mohammed
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Yoruba Council Of Elders Rejects Agitation For Oduduwa Republic
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics Yoruba Will Be At War For Another 100 Years If Nigeria Breaks Up – Bisi Akande
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Corruption Osun Governor’s Deputy Chief Of Staff, Binuyo, Charged With $120,000 Fraud
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Travel United Arab Emirates Lifts Visa Restriction On Nigerians, Says Government
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC Arraigns Education Secretary For Fraud In School Feeding Programme
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Ogun State Governor Imposes Curfew, Ban Statewide Independence Day Protest
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Electronics Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission Suspends Electricity Tariff Hike
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
News Christian Man Alleges Plot By Lawyer To End Marriage To Muslim Wife In Adamawa State
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
International President Buhari's Performance Poor, Unimpressive, Says Junaid Mohammed
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Declare Ex-minister, Gbagi, Wanted As Court Restrains IGP, Others From Arresting Him
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics President Buhari To Address Nigerians Via TV Broadcast
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Human Rights Police Warn Against October 1 Rallies, Protests In Lagos
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad