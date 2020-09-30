Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission Suspends Electricity Tariff Hike

The commission’s suspension order of the Multi Year Tariff Order 2020 signed by NERC’s Chairman, Prof James Momoh, was released on its website on Wednesday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 30, 2020

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission has finally issued an order suspending the September 1, 2020 hike in electricity tariff for two weeks.

The commission’s suspension order of the Multi Year Tariff Order 2020 signed by NERC’s Chairman, Prof James Momoh, was released on its website on Wednesday.

Electricity

The suspension is in line with the agreement reached with the organised labour on the suspension of strike over the hike in electricity tariff and increase in pump price of petrol on Sunday night.

See Also Breaking News BREAKING: Labour Calls Off Planned Strike, Nigerian Government Suspends New Electricity Tariff For Two Weeks 0 Comments 2 Days Ago

The order by NERC said that from Sept 28 to Oct 11, the DisCos must revert all charges to the tariff existing as of Aug 31.

The suspension of the hike in tariff for 14 days in the first instance is to enable wider consultations between the government and labour with a view to reaching a compromise and resolution of the contending issues involved.

“This means that for the next two weeks, electricity consumers having power above 12 hours who were affected by the over 100 per cent tariff hike would revert to their old charges,” the order reads.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Electronics GE Led Consortium Signs Agreement With Nigeria For Rail Concession
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Electronics New Electricity Tariff: NERC Cannot Shave Our Heads Behind Our Backs, Expert Says
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Electronics We’ve Signed Agreement With Siemen For Power Generation, Says Nigerian Power Minister
0 Comments
7 Months Ago
Electronics Japan, US To Reduce Energy Poverty In Nigeria, Other sub-Saharan African Nations
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Electronics Commission Announces Monthly Fee For Nigerians Without Electricity Meters
0 Comments
7 Months Ago
Electronics Nigerian Government Laments Widespread Fake, Substandard Wires, Begins Clampdown
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Yoruba Council Of Elders Rejects Agitation For Oduduwa Republic
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Corruption EFCC Arraigns Education Secretary For Fraud In School Feeding Programme
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics I Never Begged Salami Panel For Mercy, Says Magu
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Corruption Osun Governor’s Deputy Chief Of Staff, Binuyo, Charged With $120,000 Fraud
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Yoruba Will Be At War For Another 100 Years If Nigeria Breaks Up – Bisi Akande
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics ‘Watch Your Words’: Arewa Consultative Forum Tackles Osinbajo Over Nigeria’s Breakup Warning
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
VIDEO NEWS Abba, Son Of DSS Director-General Yusuf Bichi And His Family Members Regularly Fly Chartered Flights At The Expense Of The Service, Get SSS Operatives As Escorts
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
International President Buhari's Performance Poor, Unimpressive, Says Junaid Mohammed
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Opinion How Organized Labour Deceived Nigerians By Reuben Abati
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Nigerians React As ICPC Discovers N2.67bn School Feeding Funds Traced To Private Accounts
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Legal UK Court Orders Refund Of Nigeria’s $200m In P&ID Case
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics SDP National Chairman, Prof Tunde Adeniran, Quits Politics
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad