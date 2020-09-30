Nigerians React As ICPC Discovers N2.67bn School Feeding Funds Traced To Private Accounts

The alleged misappropriation of N2.67 billion for school feeding has sparked a plethora of reactions on social media after the Independent Corrupt Practices, and other related offences Commission disclosed that the money supposedly disbursed to schools for feeding during the COVID-19 lockdown ended up in private bank accounts.

"We observed transfers to sub-TSA were to prevent disbursement from being monitored. Nevertheless, we discovered payments to some federal colleges for school feeding in the sum of N2.67bn during lockdown when the children are not in school, and some of the money ended up in personal accounts. We have commenced investigations into these findings," Professor Bolaji Owasanoye, Chairman of the anti-graft agency, said.

ICPC's revelation generated adverse reactions on social media.

"Nigeria is in a total mess," Emmanuel Arimoney wrote on Facebook. "Honestly, I'm not surprised at all. I knew it was a scam when they said they were feeding school children while on total lockdown. As usual, they would blame it on past administration."

Another Facebook user, HC Akujobi, wrote, "If this is true, this is a total slap on school children, their parents and Nigerians as a whole. In a saner clime, certain individuals ought to have honourably resigned but watch out.... as usual."

Aregbesola Odunayo Rapheal said the school feeding programme was planned to enrich some set of people.

"Every citizen knew what happened even without the discovery. How possible on earth can you feed school children when they are all at home? That's their strategy to enrich their pocket to the detriment of the suffering masses. God will judge them."

Shiku Cyprian wrote, "This was their grand plan when they insisted on feeding students while they were at home. Their gullible supporters would always support them. May God help my country."

Another Facebook user, Alfred Alfred, alleged that politicians put the money in their accounts and are using the interests to solve their problems.

"They are also stealing the money meant to feed needy children. This is the lowest a person can go. It's a pity. They are the ones that are supposed to be sentenced to death, but the government is busy sentencing people to death for blasphemy.

"They are also fining people for hate speech that doesn't exist at all to redirect our attention so that they can steal from the poor innocent Nigerian children. These Nigerian politicians deserve no mercy," he said.