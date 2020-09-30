Nigerians React As ICPC Discovers N2.67bn School Feeding Funds Traced To Private Accounts

This was their grand plan when they insisted on feeding students while they were at home. Their gullible supporters would always support them. May God help my country.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 30, 2020

The alleged misappropriation of N2.67 billion for school feeding has sparked a plethora of reactions on social media after the Independent Corrupt Practices, and other related offences Commission disclosed that the money supposedly disbursed to schools for feeding during the COVID-19 lockdown ended up in private bank accounts.

"We observed transfers to sub-TSA were to prevent disbursement from being monitored. Nevertheless, we discovered payments to some federal colleges for school feeding in the sum of N2.67bn during lockdown when the children are not in school, and some of the money ended up in personal accounts. We have commenced investigations into these findings," Professor Bolaji Owasanoye, Chairman of the anti-graft agency, said.

ICPC's revelation generated adverse reactions on social media.

"Nigeria is in a total mess," Emmanuel Arimoney wrote on Facebook. "Honestly, I'm not surprised at all. I knew it was a scam when they said they were feeding school children while on total lockdown. As usual, they would blame it on past administration."

Another Facebook user, HC Akujobi, wrote, "If this is true, this is a total slap on school children, their parents and Nigerians as a whole. In a saner clime, certain individuals ought to have honourably resigned but watch out.... as usual."

Aregbesola Odunayo Rapheal said the school feeding programme was planned to enrich some set of people. 

"Every citizen knew what happened even without the discovery. How possible on earth can you feed school children when they are all at home? That's their strategy to enrich their pocket to the detriment of the suffering masses. God will judge them."

Shiku Cyprian wrote, "This was their grand plan when they insisted on feeding students while they were at home. Their gullible supporters would always support them. May God help my country."

Another Facebook user, Alfred Alfred, alleged that politicians put the money in their accounts and are using the interests to solve their problems.

"They are also stealing the money meant to feed needy children. This is the lowest a person can go. It's a pity. They are the ones that are supposed to be sentenced to death, but the government is busy sentencing people to death for blasphemy.

"They are also fining people for hate speech that doesn't exist at all to redirect our attention so that they can steal from the poor innocent Nigerian children. These Nigerian politicians deserve no mercy," he said.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption EFCC Arraigns Education Secretary For Fraud In School Feeding Programme
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Corruption Osun Governor’s Deputy Chief Of Staff, Binuyo, Charged With $120,000 Fraud
0 Comments
57 Minutes Ago
Corruption ICPC Confirms Civic Media Lab's Findings On Unity Schools' Questionable Payments For Meals During Lockdown, Begins Investigation
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Corruption We Discovered N2.67bn COVID-19 School Feeding Money In Personal Accounts —ICPC
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Whistleblowers Must Be Protected For Exposing Corruption, Gross Mismanagement —Osinbajo
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Pius Adesanmi Christianah Oluwasesin, Grace Ushang, Gideon Akaluka By Pius Adesanmi
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Yoruba Council Of Elders Rejects Agitation For Oduduwa Republic
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics I Never Begged Salami Panel For Mercy, Says Magu
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
VIDEO NEWS Abba, Son Of DSS Director-General Yusuf Bichi And His Family Members Regularly Fly Chartered Flights At The Expense Of The Service, Get SSS Operatives As Escorts
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics ‘Watch Your Words’: Arewa Consultative Forum Tackles Osinbajo Over Nigeria’s Breakup Warning
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal I Don’t Regret Heading Magu’s Probe Panel, Says Ex-Appeal Court President, Ayo Salami
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC Arraigns Education Secretary For Fraud In School Feeding Programme
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Yoruba Will Be At War For Another 100 Years If Nigeria Breaks Up – Bisi Akande
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Legal UK Court Orders Refund Of Nigeria’s $200m In P&ID Case
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
International President Buhari's Performance Poor, Unimpressive, Says Junaid Mohammed
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Opinion How Organized Labour Deceived Nigerians By Reuben Abati
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Ondo: Three Injured As Armed Thugs Attack PDP Governorship Candidate's Convoy
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Corruption Osun Governor’s Deputy Chief Of Staff, Binuyo, Charged With $120,000 Fraud
0 Comments
57 Minutes Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad