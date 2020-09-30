Police Warn Against October 1 Rallies, Protests In Lagos

Commissioner of Police in Lagos, Hakeem Odumosu, directed police officers in the state to clampdown and disallow any form of rally in the state.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 30, 2020

The Lagos State Police Command has warned against any rallies and protests in the state on October 1, 2020.

Lagos CP Hakeem Odumosu.

Describing the rallies as unlawful, Odumosu in a statement by SP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, spokesperson for the police in the state, urged parents and guardians to warn their children from joining any rally or risk being prosecuted.

The statement reads, “While the Commissioner of Police announced the cancellation by the Lagos State Government of the ceremonial parade to commemorate Nigeria's 60th independence anniversary, he warned that the command will not allow any gatherings, rallies or protests against the sovereignty of Nigeria in the state.

“CP Hakeem Odumosu similarly warned parents and guardians to warn their children and wards to desist from any rallies, protests or be mobilised to wage war against the government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria or else they (parents or guardians) of any youths arrested for such act will be prosecuted.

“The Commissioner of Police, however, appealed to the general public to be law-abiding, desist from violence and any act that is capable of disrupting the sovereignty of Nigeria.”

SaharaReporters, New York

