SDP National Chairman, Prof Tunde Adeniran, Quits Politics

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 30, 2020

The National Chairman of the Social Democratic Party, Prof. Tunde Adeniran, on Tuesday announced his retirement from partisan politics.

Adeniran said this in a letter titled, 'Disengagement from Partisan Politics', dated September 29, 2020, which he signed and addressed to the party headquarters.

Prof Tunde Adeniran

The former education minister said, "Having briefed the critical stakeholders of the party and some well-wishers who believe in the party's prospects, I wish to inform the general public that I'm with effect from today, disengaging from partisan politics.

"This implies relinquishing my present position and abstaining henceforth from political activities that are purely partisan."

Adeniran explained that he was not unmindful of the enormity of the task before the political class at this time but that he has reached a point where he will better serve the nation as a statesman.

"There is a need for all committed patriots to rally around the vision of a secure and fulfilling future for them. My disengagement is therefore not from involvement in the political affairs of our dear country but in partisan politics," he added.

