United Arab Emirates Lifts Visa Restriction On Nigerians, Says Government

Hadi Sirika, Minister of Aviation, announced this via his Twitter handle on Wednesday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 30, 2020

The United Arab Emirates has agreed to resume visa issuance to Nigerians, the government has said.

He disclosed that the move was to allow Emirates Airlines resume operations in Nigeria

He said, “UAE has written to state that they agree to issue visas to Nigerians, consequently decision has been reached to allow Emirates to fly into Nigeria.

“Commencement of the Visa issuance is condition precedent. Please bear with this unusual situation. Many thanks.”

