Yoruba Will Be At War For Another 100 Years If Nigeria Breaks Up – Bisi Akande

Chief Bisi Akande, a former Governor of Osun State and pioneer Interim Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, has appealed to those agitating for Nigeria's break-up to bury such a thought.

Akande made the appeal on Monday in Ibadan during the inauguration of a project owned by Chief Adebayo Adelabu, a former CBN deputy governor and APC governorship candidate in the 2019 elections.

Chief Bisi Akande

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that Akande, alongside other prominent Nigerians, were in Ibadan for the 50th birthday anniversary of Adelabu.

He said allowing Yoruba to break away from Nigeria might lead to bloodshed and avoidable civil war that would further decimate the people.

Akande called on those agitating for the Yoruba nation to bury the idea, saying the nation couldn't afford to witness another war.

He said, "Those agitating for the Yoruba nation should have a rethink. This country must remain united to save it from war.

"Yoruba will be in a war for another 100 years if Nigeria is allowed to break.

"Those tormenting Nigeria are doing so because they are products of failed states. It is a difficult task to stop crimes, particularly in a corrupt society.

"Now that some Nigerians are talking about breaking away because of difficulties, they didn't know that a man who can not endure will collapse and die. Only enduring countries can stay," he said.