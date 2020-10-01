Aggrieved Nigerians Protest Against Buhari’s Government In Abuja, Say Country Not Yet Independent

Aggrieved Nigerians in their numbers on Thursday in Abuja took to the streets to protest against the hardship, poverty, insecurity and bad governance being experienced under the President Muhammadu Buhari government.

The protesters defied the presence of armed security operatives to go ahead with their demonstration.

The protest was held simultaneously at different locations across Abuja with large turnouts.

Speaking during the demonstration, human rights activist, Deji Adeyanju, said Nigerians were entitled to protest against bad government and injustice.

He said “What we are having today is a situation where fear has been instilled into the minds of ordinary Nigerians. It is most regrettable but my appeal to Nigerians is that we should take the bull by the horn and must be willing and ready to pay the sacrifice for our country to liberated.”

He called on human rights crusaders and organisations to rise up and salvage the country from dictatorship and total collapse.

Speaking at the US Embassy, Co-Convener BringBackOurGirls group, Aisha Yesufu, lambasted the President for his incompetence and ineptitude towards the security situation in the country.

She said, “Nigerians are no more safe in their houses, Nigerians are not safe anywhere. We will not be intimidated.

“No Nigerian is more than any Nigerian. The President occupied the highest political office. So, his office is less than our own office as citizens.

"I am an employer of the President. I pay the bills for his family and he must protect me. The Commander-in-Chief has failed.”

Yesufu condemned the killing of over 30 policemen in the convoy of Borno State governor earlier this week.

The protesters who staged a sit out at the premises of the embassy were not intimidated despite being surrounded by armed security operatives.